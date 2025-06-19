Honeymoon murder: Raja Raghuvanshi's brother alleges Sonam and others misled police, demands remand extension

He also revealed that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Meghalaya Police, probing the high-profile murder case, visited their residence in Indore on Wednesday to question the family about Sonam.

"The SIT team came yesterday and asked some questions about Sonam. Initially, we didn't doubt her because her parents told us she was speaking to clients of the company," he added.

The Meghalaya Police's SIT on Tuesday reconstructed the crime scene as part of their investigations into the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. The murder scene was recreated by the SIT team in Sohra in the presence of the accused, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and three others.

Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, Vivek Syiem, said that the reconstruction of the crime scene was very successful as the police then "got a very clear picture."

Detailing the reconstruction of the crime scene, SP Vivek Syiem said that one more machete used to murder Raja Raghuvanshi still needs to be recovered.

"The SIT visited several places to re-play how the accused did it. We started from the parking lot where they had kept their two-wheelers. We went to the viewpoint, and ascertained who was standing where just before the murder. There were three blows - first by Vishal, second by Anand and the last blow by Akash. We have ascertained that one more machete still needs to be recovered. The accused replayed how they threw the machete. SDRF are trying to recover the second weapon," he said.