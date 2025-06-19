Nation

Injured commuter dies, toll in local train tragedy in Thane rises to five

Panic stricken people at Mumbra Railway Station after several passengers reportedly fell from a moving train on June 9, 2025.
THANE: The death toll in the June 9 suburban train accident near Mumbra station in Thane district rose to five after an injured commuter succumbed at a private hospital on Thursday, officials said.

Thane tehsildar (revenue official) Umesh Patil said the injured commuter, Anil More (51), who was undergoing treatment at the private hospital, died at around 11 am.

Another injured commuter, Shiva Gavli (40), was still undergoing treatment and was on ventilator support, he said.

The other injured persons had been treated and discharged, Patil said.

According to police, four passengers died and nine others were injured on June 9 after falling off a moving and overcrowded local train between Diva-Mumbra stations during the morning peak hours.

