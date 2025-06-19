Kuki woman shot dead, Meitei farmer injured in fresh Manipur violence

GUWAHATI: In fresh violence in Manipur, a Kuki woman was shot dead while a Meitei farmer sustained bullet wounds on Thursday.

Ningthoujam Biren, the farmer, was injured when a bullet fired by alleged Kuki militants hit him in his left forearm.

The incident occurred at Phubala in Bishnupur district of the Imphal Valley at around 3:15 p.m. when Biren was working in his field along with two other farmers. The Meitei-majority Bishnupur district adjoins the Kuki-majority Churachandpur district.

The injured man, who was rushed to a hospital, said he had heard the sound of five gunshots.

Following the incident, angry locals blocked a highway leading to Churachandpur district. They suspected the involvement of Kuki militants and demanded action against them.