Landslide claims two on trek route to Kedarnath

DEHRADUN: TRAGEDY returned to haunt the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, as a major landslide claimed the lives of two palanquin-bearers and severely injured three others near Jangal Chatti on the Gaurikund-Kedarnath route, even as a three-day halt in helicopter services has brought significant surge in traditional transport businesses like palanquins and ‘ghori’ operations.

Five workers associated with the ‘Palki and Dandi-Kandi’ services were caught in the sudden calamity, suffering severe injuries. Despite immediate efforts, two of the injured succumbed to their wounds.

The deceased have been identified as 18-year-old Nitin Kumar, and Chandrashekhar, both palanquin-bearers by livelihood and hailing from Doda district of J&K.