Landslide claims two on trek route to Kedarnath

Five workers associated with the ‘Palki and Dandi-Kandi’ services were caught in the sudden calamity, suffering severe injuries.
People resume their journey after boulders stopped rolling down from hills near Jangalchatti, on the Kedarnath route in Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand, Wednesday, June 18, 2025. At least two people died in the incident, according to officials.
Narendra Sethi
DEHRADUN: TRAGEDY returned to haunt the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, as a major landslide claimed the lives of two palanquin-bearers and severely injured three others near Jangal Chatti on the Gaurikund-Kedarnath route, even as a three-day halt in helicopter services has brought significant surge in traditional transport businesses like palanquins and ‘ghori’ operations.

Five workers associated with the ‘Palki and Dandi-Kandi’ services were caught in the sudden calamity, suffering severe injuries. Despite immediate efforts, two of the injured succumbed to their wounds.

The deceased have been identified as 18-year-old Nitin Kumar, and Chandrashekhar, both palanquin-bearers by livelihood and hailing from Doda district of J&K.

