Leh-bound IndiGo plane returns to Delhi due to technical issue

NEW DELHI: A Leh-bound IndiGo plane returned to the national capital due to a technical issue on Thursday morning after being airborne for over two hours.

The A320 aircraft, operating the flight 6E2006 from Delhi to Leh, returned to the national capital after being airborne for over two hours, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

"IndiGo flight 6E 2006 operating from Delhi to Leh on 19 June 2025, returned to origin due to a technical issue which caused operational restrictions to land in Leh. As per procedures, the pilot returned back to Delhi," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.