Minister's removal from Goa cabinet: Opposition hits out at government over 'corruption'

PANAJI: The opposition parties in Goa have targeted the Pramod Sawant government over alleged corruption after the removal of Art and Culture minister Govind Gaude from the state cabinet.

Gaude was on Wednesday dropped from the state cabinet, almost a month after he alleged corruption in the tribal welfare department headed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The notification issued by state Under Secretary (General Administration) Shreyas DSilva did not mention the official reason for his sacking.

Speaking to reporters late Wednesday evening, Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar claimed several ministers in Sawant-led cabinet were involved in corruption and needed to be removed.

AAP Goa president Amit Palekar in a post on his X handle welcomed Gaude's removal and claimed his party, with the help of people of the state, will bring down the Sawant government.

Goa Forward Party head Vijai Sardesai said the minister was never removed in the past when there were allegations of corruption against him. "But, now when he raised allegations of corruption in the tribal department, the government acted against him," Sardesai said.

After his removal on Wednesday, Gaude called the decision a "reward" for standing up for the downtrodden communities.