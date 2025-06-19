Not invited to Nilambur by-election campaign: Shashi Tharoor admits to differences with Congress leadership

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kicking up another row in state Congress, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said he was not invited to the Nilambur by-election campaign.
“Though I was on the international delegation, I didn’t receive any calls even after my return. So I moved forward with my other activities,” he said.
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) member said he has certain differences of opinion with some in the party leadership. Tharoor, however added that he would not talk about such issues in view of the bypoll in Nilambur constituency.
Tharoor said he was not invited for the Nilambur campaign as was the practice during the other byelections, including the one in Wayanad held in 2024.
"I do not go where I am not invited," he said. He said even though he doesn’t need an invite to attend the campaign, this is not the way election activities are coordinated.
Tharoor said his office had asked about campaign details. "Once you go, there should be campaign events. Where should I speak, to which part of the constituency should I go, and where should I address the public along with the candidate - Usually the party arranges these things," he pointed out.
Responding to questions from the media, Tharooor said, “My love and friendship to Congress and its workers will remain intact. I have my disagreements with the current leadership. I don’t want my opinion to be discussed on this election day,” the MP said here.
Despite expressing his public displeasure of not being invited, he wished the best for the UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath. The Thiruvananthapuram MP, added that he wants the UDF candidate to win from Nilambur.
“Our Congress workers have made sincere efforts, we have a good candidate there. I hope to see a victory worth their efforts,” he said.
Sending messages to both the Congress high command and the Narendra Modi government, Tharoor made it clear that he would accept any invitation made by the union government like the one following Operation Sindoor.
Tharoor had led an all-party parliamentary delegation to the different countries to convey India's stance against terrorism.
Dismissing questions about switching over to the BJP, Tharoor said that he is not going anywhere.
“I am a member of the Congress party. I have been working in Thiruvananthapuram parliament constituency and have been elected for the fourth time by the people. I am a man, who if a task is undertaken, will discharge that duty with integrity. The union government had delegated a task upon me and I had discharged it with utmost sincerity and integrity,” he added.
Coming down heavily on the criticism raised by certain Congress national leaders about his statements on India’s retaliation against Pakistan cross border terrorism, Tharoor said he has no time to waste on such unnecessary controversies.
“If the Congress leadership has any questions about my statements, let them ask. However, no question has been asked,” he said, expressing disappointment over the lack of direct communication.
He clarified that his comments regarding India’s cross-border strike on Pakistan were misunderstood. Referring to his earlier speech, he explained that after the 2015 Pathankot terror attack, the Prime Minister had invited Pakistani officials to India. However, after returning to their country, they accused India of orchestrating the attack.
“Following that, in the next terrorist attack, India struck across the Line of Control,” he said.
He insisted that some people, without hearing his full speech, misrepresented his words by claiming he had said such an attack happened for the first time in India's history.
“Am I mentally challenged to say something like that? Didn’t I know whenever such an attack happened?” he asked, questioning the logic behind the criticism.
He added that people unnecessarily dragged in events dating back to the 1965 war and stressed that he had no time for such distortions. “We had been working tirelessly. Why should I confront if a controversy has been created without understanding what I have been saying?” he remarked.