Not invited to Nilambur by-election campaign: Shashi Tharoor admits to differences with Congress leadership

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kicking up another row in state Congress, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said he was not invited to the Nilambur by-election campaign.

“Though I was on the international delegation, I didn’t receive any calls even after my return. So I moved forward with my other activities,” he said.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) member said he has certain differences of opinion with some in the party leadership. Tharoor, however added that he would not talk about such issues in view of the bypoll in Nilambur constituency.

Tharoor said he was not invited for the Nilambur campaign as was the practice during the other byelections, including the one in Wayanad held in 2024.

"I do not go where I am not invited," he said. He said even though he doesn’t need an invite to attend the campaign, this is not the way election activities are coordinated.

Tharoor said his office had asked about campaign details. "Once you go, there should be campaign events. Where should I speak, to which part of the constituency should I go, and where should I address the public along with the candidate - Usually the party arranges these things," he pointed out.

Responding to questions from the media, Tharooor said, “My love and friendship to Congress and its workers will remain intact. I have my disagreements with the current leadership. I don’t want my opinion to be discussed on this election day,” the MP said here.

Despite expressing his public displeasure of not being invited, he wished the best for the UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath. The Thiruvananthapuram MP, added that he wants the UDF candidate to win from Nilambur.

“Our Congress workers have made sincere efforts, we have a good candidate there. I hope to see a victory worth their efforts,” he said.