Obstructions near airports must be demolished: Aviation Ministry issues new rules

NEW DELHI: In light of the devastating Ahmedabad plane crash on June 12, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has issued new draft rules to ensure that structures near airports do not pose any risk to aircraft safety in the future.
The rules mandate owners of buildings or trees that obstruct an aerodrome to either demolish them or reduce their height as directed. The owner must abide by the order within 60 days of receiving a notice from civil aviation authorities, the rules state.
The draft, Aircraft (Demolition of Obstructions Caused by Buildings and Trees, etc) Rules 2025, was been issued on June 18 and will come into force once it is published in the official gazette.
The Ministry has invited objections or suggestions from the public within 20 days of the publication of the notification. The responses can be sent to the Director General of Civil Aviation.
In case of non-complinance, the officer-in-charge of the aerodrome will report to the District Collector, the notification added. The district Collector is responsible to ensuring the demolition or trimming in accordance with the order.
Owners have the right to appeal orders to the First or Second Appellate Officer. Those who comply with the orders may claim compensation under Section 22 of the Bharatiya Yavujan Adhiniyam 2024.
The notification says that any new non-compliant structures built after the notification is not eligible for compensation.