Obstructions near airports must be demolished: Aviation Ministry issues new rules

NEW DELHI: In light of the devastating Ahmedabad plane crash on June 12, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has issued new draft rules to ensure that structures near airports do not pose any risk to aircraft safety in the future.

The rules mandate owners of buildings or trees that obstruct an aerodrome to either demolish them or reduce their height as directed. The owner must abide by the order within 60 days of receiving a notice from civil aviation authorities, the rules state.

The draft, Aircraft (Demolition of Obstructions Caused by Buildings and Trees, etc) Rules 2025, was been issued on June 18 and will come into force once it is published in the official gazette.