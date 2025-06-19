Over 1,000 evacuated as Gujarat lashed by heavy rain; nine dams overflow, power, roads hit

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat was battered by widespread rains, with 160 talukas across 27 districts receiving an average of 21.24 mm rainfall, even as 91 talukas remained completely dry, highlighting the uneven spread of the monsoon.

Among the worst-hit were South Gujarat’s Ahwa in Dang with 250 mm and Kaprada in Valsad with 241 mm, triggering rapid water accumulation across low-lying areas. As a result, nine dams have reached full capacity while 15 others have been placed on high alert due to dangerously rising water levels.

As a precaution, 1,060 people have been relocated—729 in Bhavnagar, 134 in Surendranagar, 117 in Botad, and 80 in Amreli. So far, 182 people have been rescued by disaster response teams—24 in Botad, 89 in Bhavnagar, and 69 in Amreli. The state has deployed 33 teams, including 13 from NDRF and 20 from SDRF, to tackle emergencies.

In the last 24 hours, Gujarat has witnessed intense monsoon activity, with 160 talukas across 27 districts receiving an average rainfall of 21.24 mm, while 91 talukas remained dry. Ahwa in Dang district topped the rainfall chart with 250 mm, closely followed by Kaprada in Valsad (241 mm), Waghai (196 mm), Subir (180 mm), and Dharampur (168 mm).

Zone-wise, Kutch registered 84.80 mm, North Gujarat 58.59 mm, Central Gujarat 101.38 mm, Saurashtra 150.45 mm, and South Gujarat 133.96 mm—bringing the statewide average rainfall to 113.63 mm, which is 12.87% of the season's quota.

The deluge has left a critical mark on Gujarat’s dam levels. Out of 206 dams, nine are filled to capacity, 25 are between 70–100%, 22 between 50–70%, 57 between 25–50%, and 93 have dipped below 25%.

Alarming figures show 15 dams on high alert, 10 on alert, and nine above the warning level. Sardar Sarovar Dam continues to swell, receiving 16,914 cusecs of inflow per hour while discharging 23,844 cusecs into the Narmada Canal. The current water level stands at 392.22 feet—51.31% of its total capacity.