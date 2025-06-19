Pawar vs Pawar battle in Baramati once again

MUMBAI: Amid talks of a merger between the two NCP factions, the two Pawars–uncle and nephew–will go against each other again, this time in the Malegaon co-operative sugar mill elections in Bamarati.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, as head of the Nilkanteshwar panel, has announced his candidature for the cooperative elections to the chairman post.

On the other hand, Sharad Pawar, whose political career was kickstarted with the co-operative sector and later developed it into his political bastion, has also announced his candidature as representative of NCP SP's Baliraja Sahakari Bachav panel. His grand-son and Ajit Pawar’s nephew Yugendra Pawar is leading this panel under the guidance of his grand-father and former agriculture minister Sharad Pawar.

Another two different panels, one headed by local BJP leader Chandrakant Taware and the Kashtkari Shetkari Panel, have also thrown their hat for this prestigious election.

The election is scheduled for June 22 of this year, where 19,600 members of this factory will cast their vote and decide the next chairman of this factory.