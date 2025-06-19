Pawar vs Pawar battle in Baramati once again

MUMBAI: Amid talks of a merger between the two NCP factions, the two Pawars–uncle and nephew–will go against each other again, this time in the Malegaon co-operative sugar mill elections in Bamarati.
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, as head of the Nilkanteshwar panel, has announced his candidature for the cooperative elections to the chairman post.
On the other hand, Sharad Pawar, whose political career was kickstarted with the co-operative sector and later developed it into his political bastion, has also announced his candidature as representative of NCP SP's Baliraja Sahakari Bachav panel. His grand-son and Ajit Pawar’s nephew Yugendra Pawar is leading this panel under the guidance of his grand-father and former agriculture minister Sharad Pawar.
Another two different panels, one headed by local BJP leader Chandrakant Taware and the Kashtkari Shetkari Panel, have also thrown their hat for this prestigious election.
The election is scheduled for June 22 of this year, where 19,600 members of this factory will cast their vote and decide the next chairman of this factory.
Taking potshots at Ajit Pawar, NCP SP president Sharad Pawar said as a leader, he never took any positions in local elections like co-operative sugar factories, but always offered them to others.
“We have to support others and make them big, not always keep the posts and positions with us. We were ready to cooperate, but some people do not have the mentality to take the people along with them. Therefore, we had no option but to contest this election. This is not the state election but it is a local issue fight,” senior Pawar said.
Political observers said that this is a small election for one of the co-operative sugar factories, but it is a very important and prestigious election for Pawar's.
“This is the third time the Pawars are pitted against each other: in Lok Sabha, state assembly elections, and now, sugar factory elections. The control over sugar factories is important to connect with the locally influential farmers. And, both the Pawars understand this therefore, each one is vying for the other's post. It also shows that whether the election is small or big, Pawar never takes it for granted but contests them seriously to get control and power,” he added.
In Lok Sabha elections, Sharad Pawar’s daughter and three times Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule defeated Ajit Pawar’s spouse Sunetra Pawar in Baramati by over 1.58 lakh votes’ margin. Later in the Maharashtra state assembly elections, Ajit Pawar defeated his nephew Yugendra Pawar in Baramati by over one lakh vote’s margin.