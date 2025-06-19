Prashant Kishor will be CM face of Jan Suraaj in Bihar assembly elections, says party

PATNA: Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) national president and former Purnea MP Uday Singh alias Pappu Singh on Thursday revealed that Prashant Kishor would be the chief ministerial candidate of the party in the upcoming Bihar assembly election. Kishor is the founder of JSP.

JSP’s national president’s statement is in contrast of Kishor’s stand on the issue as the latter has repeatedly said that he was not in the race for the CM’s post. It has to be seen how Kishor responds to his party chief’s statement as the former is currently on ‘Bihar Badalo Yatra’, ahead of the assembly elections.

Singh claimed that a wave of change was sweeping entire Bihar, and it could also be felt easily, adding that people from different villages were joining JSP.

“People are posing faith in the leadership of Kishor”, he said, adding JSP was more a movement aimed at reforming society than a political party.

He alleged that all political parties were only interested in power, as the state’s deplorable condition was also due to it.

Singh also attacked Bihar chief minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar by claiming that migration from the state had not stopped despite the JD (U) leader being at the helm for the last 20 years.