'Rakshas Raj in Bihar': Tejashwi Yadav slams NDA government after gunfire outside his Patna residence

PATNA: Two motorcycle-borne criminals opened fire at a youth near the high-security Polo Road, adjacent to the official residence of Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, in the state capital on Thursday.

The victim, Rahul Kumar, fortunately escaped unhurt as the bullets missed their target. However, the miscreants managed to snatch Rs 450 from his pocket.

Polo Road is a high-security zone that houses the residences of ministers, MLAs and senior bureaucrats. The Raj Bhawan and the chief minister’s residence are also a stone’s throw away from the site of the incident. The daylight firing has raised serious concerns over the law and order situation in Patna.

The incident occurred just hours before young IPS officer Kartikey Sharma took charge as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Patna. Sharma replaced Avakash Kumar, who was removed from the post allegedly for his failure to control crime in the capital. Prior to this posting, Sharma was the SP of Purnea.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav seized the opportunity to launch a scathing attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the NDA government. Recalling the incident, Tejashwi said, “There is complete lawlessness. It’s a reign of criminals. There is no sign of governance left, and the Chief Minister has lost all authority.”