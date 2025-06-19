Sand mafia attacks government officials in UP's Jhansi, flees with seized tractors

JHANSI: Illegal sand miners allegedly attacked a team of government officials here and forcibly took back two sand-laden tractors that had been seized, an officer said on Thursday.

According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ajay Yadav, the incident occurred in the Mau Ranipur area during an operation against illegal sand mining on Wednesday.

The accused, including tractor drivers, allegedly misbehaved with the SDM's staff and took away the seized tractors laden with illegally extracted sand.

A complaint was filed at Katera police station by SDM security staff member Kamta Prasad, a resident of Itayal village.

The SDM said he and two other officials -- Mahendra Singh and Kamlesh -- were attempting to stop tractors transporting sand illegally near Jait Mata Mandir in Kachnev village when they were assaulted.