States told to hold yatras on 50th year of ‘Emergency’

NEW DELHI: From organising mashaal/e-torch yatras, screening short films, and mass contact programmes to outreach in schools and colleges, the Centre has directed all state governments and Union Territories to undertake a year-long commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the imposition of the ‘Emergency’ on June 25, as ‘Constitution Murder Day’.

In a letter to Chief Secretaries, the Union Culture Ministry said, “The occasion is not merely for remembrance but for deep reflection and renewed commitment to democratic values and constitutional morality. In this regard, the Ministry of Culture is undertaking a yearlong commemoration starting on June 25, 2025, till June 25, 2026”.

The highlight of the year-long events would be the Mashal/E-torch yatra, where six mashaals/e-torches representing the ‘spirit of democracy’ are to be flagged off from Delhi on June 25, 2025. The torch procession will culminate at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, on March 21, 2026, and will be attended by Prime Minister Modi. The details of the route map were being worked out, said the ministry. Besides the yatras, the ministry has also charted out exhibitions, seminars, speeches, and outreach to schools and colleges as part of its programmes.

The ministry further asked the states to appoint a nodal officer to coordinate with the ministry regarding the events, The letter further states that on June 25, the ministry has planned mass public programmes to promote the spirit of democracy. “The participants can carry the national flag and placards bearing pre-approved messages such as: “More power to democracy’, ‘India: Mother of Democracy,” ‘Long Live Democracy, and ‘Salute to Sengol-in the Spirit of Democracy,” it said.

To evoke a patriotic mood, patriotic songs, short films, and street plays will be continuously played and performed at the venue, the ministry said.