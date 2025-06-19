'Those who speak English in country will soon feel ashamed': Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Stressing the importance of Indian languages as the soul of the nation's identity, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that the time has come to reclaim India's linguistic heritage and lead the world with pride in native tongues.

Speaking at the book launch of 'Main Boond Swayam, Khud Sagar Hoon', authored by former civil servant, IAS Ashutosh Agnihotri, Shah said, "In this country, those who speak English will soon feel ashamed, the creation of such a society is not far away.

Only those who are determined can bring about change. I believe that the languages of our country are the jewels of our culture. Without our languages, we cease to be truly Indian."

"To understand our country, our culture, our history, and our religion, no foreign language can suffice. The idea of a complete India cannot be imagined through half-baked foreign languages. I am fully aware of how difficult this battle is, but I am also fully confident that Indian society will win it. Once again, with self-respect, we will run our country in our own languages and lead the world too," he said.