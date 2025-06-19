Two ‘honour killings’ reported in Madhya Pradesh: Grandfather arrested for killing Class XI student granddaughter

BHOPAL: Two suspected cases of ‘honour killing’ were reported from Morena and Betul districts in Madhya Pradesh.

In the Morena district, a Class XI girl was allegedly shot dead at point-blank range for being in a relationship with a youth from another caste. In a separate incident in Betul district, a man who had eloped with a married woman was beaten to death by her relatives, including her husband.

Both incidents occurred on June 16. The accused in the two cases were arrested on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

In the Jaura area of the Gwalior-Chambal region’s Morena district, a 19-year-old Class XI student, Malishka, was allegedly shot dead on the night of June 16. Her grandfather, Sirnam Singh, initially claimed that she had been killed by four armed men who stopped her while she was returning home with her parents from her maternal uncle’s village.

Singh alleged that the murder was the result of a land dispute with another family in their village. However, police investigations revealed inconsistencies in his statement. The teenager had been shot three times in the head from point-blank range.