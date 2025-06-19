UPSC launches Pratibha Setu to give employers access to top talent who didn't make final merit list

NEW DELHI: In a move to facilitate the recruitment process, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has launched a scheme to allow verified employers in the central government and private sector to connect with top talents from India’s most competitive examinations, officials said on Thursday.
The UPSC has launched “Pratibha Setu’, providing employers access to the details of candidates who cleared all stages of exams conducted by it but didn’t make it to the final merit list, they said.
Earlier, the list of non-recommended candidates -- those who qualify in the written examinations but are not recommended after the interview -- used to be released under the Public Disclosure Scheme on its website.
Now, the commission provides login IDs to organisations for the recruitment of these candidates. Further, private organisations can also register using the commission’s portal, it added.
Under the scheme, the biodata of the candidates, including their educational qualifications and contact details, will also be accessible to prospective employers.
A data bank of more than 10,000 such candidates will be made available, the UPSC said, adding that lakhs of students apply for different government job recruitment examinations conducted by it.
The public disclosure scheme has been in force since August 20, 2018. The commission first used this scheme to disclose the list of candidates for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2017, but now it has been rechristened as UPSC ‘Pratibha Setu’.
Non-recommended candidates of the civil services examination and examinations for the Indian Forest Service, Central Armed Police Forces, Engineering Services, Combined Geo-Scientist, Combined Defence Services, Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service examination and Combined Medical Services are included in the scheme, the UPSC noted.