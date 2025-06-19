UPSC launches Pratibha Setu to give employers access to top talent who didn't make final merit list

NEW DELHI: In a move to facilitate the recruitment process, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has launched a scheme to allow verified employers in the central government and private sector to connect with top talents from India’s most competitive examinations, officials said on Thursday.

The UPSC has launched “Pratibha Setu’, providing employers access to the details of candidates who cleared all stages of exams conducted by it but didn’t make it to the final merit list, they said.

Earlier, the list of non-recommended candidates -- those who qualify in the written examinations but are not recommended after the interview -- used to be released under the Public Disclosure Scheme on its website.

Now, the commission provides login IDs to organisations for the recruitment of these candidates. Further, private organisations can also register using the commission’s portal, it added.