Uttarakhand faces earthquake risk as tectonic stress builds up

DEHRADUN: A 250-kilometre stretch of land in Uttarakhand is under severe pressure due to tectonic activity and could experience a massive earthquake measuring 7 to 8 in magnitude, warn geoscientists. This stretch, which runs from Tanakpur in Kumaon to Dehradun, is located in one of the most earthquake-prone zones in the Himalayan region and is currently in a state of "contraction," causing deep underground stress.

According to Dr. Vineet Gahlot, Director of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG), the Himalayas are constantly shifting due to north-south tectonic movement. While plates typically move about 40 millimetres each year, this specific stretch moves much slower — only 14 to 20 millimetres per year.

"This movement discrepancy, where a section is 'locked' or moving slower than surrounding areas, causes immense crustal stress. Similar conditions in Nepal historically culminated in major seismic events," said Dr. Gahlot.

GPS tracking across the region has confirmed that many areas are moving much slower than normal, with some as low as 14 millimetres annually. This slower movement indicates the land is shrinking, a clear sign of dangerous tectonic stress building up.

Dr. R.J. Perumal, a senior scientist at WIHG, shared the results of his study on this phenomenon. He pointed out that an 80-kilometre stretch between Munsyari and Mohand in Dehradun is moving just 20 millimetres annually. In this area, four major fault lines lie deep underground, at angles between 70 to 80 degrees.

"Seismic energy is continuously accumulating deep within the earth's crust, unreleased," he warned. He added that while some fault lines have gentler angles — around 40 to 45 degrees — and allow plates to move more freely at the usual 40 millimetres annually, the steep angles in the locked areas are likely causing the dangerous energy build-up.