5,000 social media accounts from 'Islamic countries' promoting Assam Congress, alleges Himanta

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday alleged that over 5,000 social media accounts, mostly operated from "Islamic countries," have become active in favour of the Assam Congress.

Addressing a press conference, Sarma claimed that these accounts "originating from 47 countries, with the highest numbers from Bangladesh and Pakistan," have been focusing exclusively on the activities of a particular Assam Congress leader and the party's state unit pages over the past month.

"It is surprising that they do not comment on or like posts by Rahul Gandhi or even the Indian National Congress. They are only focused on a particular leader and the Assam Congress," Sarma said.