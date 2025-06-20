54 institutions from India make it to QS World University rankings, IIT Delhi highest at 123rd spot

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the performance of Indian educational institutions in the World University 2026 Rankings, which were made public on Thursday.
In a post on X, the PM said, “The QS World University Rankings bring great news for our education sector. Our government is committed to furthering research and innovation ecosystems for the benefit of India’s youth.”
India is the fourth most represented in the list with only the United States, United Kingdom and China surpassing it, said an official release from the PIB. A total of 54 Higher Educational Institutes (HEIs) from India featured in the rankings with IIT Delhi emerging as the country’s top-ranked institute by securing the 123rd position. Twelve IITs have made it to the ranking list.
Compiled by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), the internationally recognised ranking system compares HEIs worldwide on an annual basis.
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a statement said, “From just 11 universities in 2014 to 54 in the latest rankings, this five-fold jump is a testament to the transformative educational reforms ushered by PM Narendra Modiji’s government in the last decade. National Education Policy 2020 is not just changing our educational landscape, it is revolutionising it.
IIT Delhi, which stands at the 123rd position now, was ranked 150th in 2025. The rankings of other IITs which made it to the list in sequential order are IIT Bombay (129), IIT Madras (180) IIT Kharagpur (215), IIT Kanpur (222), IIT Guwahati (334), IIT Roorkee (339), IIT Indore (556), IIT Varanasi (566), IIT Hyderabad (664), IIT Gandhinagar (801-850) and IIT Bhubaneswar (951-1000).
Other top Indian institutions on the list include Indian Institute of Science Bangalore (219), University of Delhi (328), Anna University (465), Jawaharlal Nehru University (558), Savitribai Phule Pune University (556), University of Mumbai (664), Vellore Institute of Technology (691) and Symbiosis International University (696).
An official release from the PIB said eight universities are making their debut in the rankings from India – IIT Gandhinagar, Lovely Professional University, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Ashoka University, Galgotias University, Shiv Nadar University, Christ (Deemed to be University) Bengaluru and Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies.
48 percent of India’s ranked universities have improved their positions compared to the previous year, the release said.
QS 2026 is based on data from over 16 million academic papers and insights from 1,51,000 academics and one lakh employers. A broad mix of factors like faculty qualifications, research strength, partnerships and student outcomes are considered for the rankings. A new indicator called International Student Diversity has been introduced in this year’s assessment.