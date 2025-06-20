54 institutions from India make it to QS World University rankings, IIT Delhi highest at 123rd spot

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the performance of Indian educational institutions in the World University 2026 Rankings, which were made public on Thursday.

In a post on X, the PM said, “The QS World University Rankings bring great news for our education sector. Our government is committed to furthering research and innovation ecosystems for the benefit of India’s youth.”

India is the fourth most represented in the list with only the United States, United Kingdom and China surpassing it, said an official release from the PIB. A total of 54 Higher Educational Institutes (HEIs) from India featured in the rankings with IIT Delhi emerging as the country’s top-ranked institute by securing the 123rd position. Twelve IITs have made it to the ranking list.

Compiled by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), the internationally recognised ranking system compares HEIs worldwide on an annual basis.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a statement said, “From just 11 universities in 2014 to 54 in the latest rankings, this five-fold jump is a testament to the transformative educational reforms ushered by PM Narendra Modiji’s government in the last decade. National Education Policy 2020 is not just changing our educational landscape, it is revolutionising it.