Amit Shah to visit Chhattisgarh for two days from June 22 to sharpen ongoing anti-Maoist strategy

RAIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, amid the ongoing success of security forces against Maoists, will be on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh on June 22–23 to further reinforce the strategy against the left-wing extremists.
Besides holding a high-level meeting of senior officials to review the accomplishments so far against the red rebels and draw up a further plan of action, the Union Home Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a dedicated campus of the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) at the new capital city, Naya Raipur.
“Chhattisgarh government has already allocated 40 acres of land in Naya Raipur for building the entire infrastructure of a campus of the world-class NFSU at a cost of around Rs 350–400 crore,” said Vijay Sharma, State Home Minister.
“The entire support for the NFSU campus is being provided by the Centre. Along with the campus, another 6 acres of land is attached, where a forensic lab will be set up by the state government. Our Union Home Minister will perform bhoomi-pujan for both during his visit,” he said.
Shah will also stay in one of the security camps during his visit, Sharma added.
Chhattisgarh government believes that with the three new criminal laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (Indian Evidence Act) - enforced from July 1, 2024, the education, research, and investigation capabilities on forensic science have assumed much importance, particularly in crimes punishable with imprisonment of 7 years or more.
“A lot of manpower is needed for this. With the commencement of the new campus of NFSU in Chhattisgarh, the students of the state will get better future scope in the institution of national importance,” Sharma said.
The Union Home Minister had, in August last year, declared March 31, 2026, as a deadline to wipe out the Maoists from the country.
Senior officials privy to the ongoing anti-Maoist campaign claimed that as many as 32 out of the 45 Central Committee (CC) members of the banned organisation have been eliminated in various encounters by security forces, and the efforts are on to track down the remaining most wanted Naxal leaders.