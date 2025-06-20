Amit Shah to visit Chhattisgarh for two days from June 22 to sharpen ongoing anti-Maoist strategy

RAIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, amid the ongoing success of security forces against Maoists, will be on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh on June 22–23 to further reinforce the strategy against the left-wing extremists.

Besides holding a high-level meeting of senior officials to review the accomplishments so far against the red rebels and draw up a further plan of action, the Union Home Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a dedicated campus of the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) at the new capital city, Naya Raipur.

“Chhattisgarh government has already allocated 40 acres of land in Naya Raipur for building the entire infrastructure of a campus of the world-class NFSU at a cost of around Rs 350–400 crore,” said Vijay Sharma, State Home Minister.

“The entire support for the NFSU campus is being provided by the Centre. Along with the campus, another 6 acres of land is attached, where a forensic lab will be set up by the state government. Our Union Home Minister will perform bhoomi-pujan for both during his visit,” he said.

Shah will also stay in one of the security camps during his visit, Sharma added.