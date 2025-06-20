Assault on democracy, breach of privilege: Sukanta Majumdar slams TMC over attack in Diamond Harbour

KOLKATA: Union Minister of State for Education and Development of the north eastern region, Sukanta Majumdar, on Friday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding the attack on him in the Budge Budge area of Diamond Harbour near Kolkata.

In his letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker Dr Majumdar alleged that on Thursday he was attacked by “TMC-backed criminal mobs”. He also termed the incident as “a grave breach of parliamentary privilege - a direct and dangerous assault on Indian democracy”.

Later, Majumdar took to X and accused the police for not taking any action. In a post in X, he said, “Yesterday in Budge Budge, Diamond Harbour, I was subjected to a brutal, orchestrated attack by TMC-backed criminal mobs, while the @WBPolice stood as mute, spineless spectators. The police not only failed to act during the violence—they also failed to take any preventive action, despite clear signs of escalating tension.”