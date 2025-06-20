Bird strike grounds Air India flight in Pune; return journey cancelled

MUMBAI: An Air India flight from Delhi to Pune suffered a bird strike upon arrival on Friday, leading the airline to cancel the return leg to the capital.

According to an official statement from the airline, the aircraft landed safely in Pune, and the bird hit was only detected during post-landing checks. The plane has since been grounded for detailed engineering inspections.

The cancelled return flight, AI2470 from Pune to Delhi, has left passengers stranded.

Air India said it is making alternative travel arrangements, offering accommodation, and providing refunds or complimentary rescheduling for affected passengers.