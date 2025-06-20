Bird strike grounds Air India flight in Pune; return journey cancelled

MUMBAI: An Air India flight from Delhi to Pune suffered a bird strike upon arrival on Friday, leading the airline to cancel the return leg to the capital.
According to an official statement from the airline, the aircraft landed safely in Pune, and the bird hit was only detected during post-landing checks. The plane has since been grounded for detailed engineering inspections.
The cancelled return flight, AI2470 from Pune to Delhi, has left passengers stranded.
Air India said it is making alternative travel arrangements, offering accommodation, and providing refunds or complimentary rescheduling for affected passengers.
Separately, Air India announced that it will cut back on 38 international flights per week and suspend operations on three overseas routes from June 21 to July 15 as part of a temporary network rationalisation.
The suspended routes include:
Delhi–Nairobi (4 flights per week)
Amritsar–London Gatwick (3 flights per week)
Goa (Mopa)–London Gatwick (3 flights per week)
In addition, the airline will reduce frequencies on 18 international routes connecting major cities across North America, Europe, Australia, and East Asia.
Among those affected in North America are:
Delhi–Toronto
Delhi–Vancouver
Delhi–San Francisco
Delhi–Chicago
Delhi–Washington D.C.
These adjustments come amid operational changes and ongoing safety assessments. Air India is reportedly ensuring that passengers booked on affected flights are offered full refunds, free rescheduling, or re-accommodation on alternative flights.
(With inputs from PTI)