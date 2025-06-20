Centre grants one-year extension to Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi

CHANDIGARH: The Union Government has given Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, a 1990 batch IAS officer, a one-year extension.

Sources said that this decision was conveyed by the Department of Personnel and Training to the Haryana government on Thursday. Rastogi, who retires on June 30, was granted an extension sought by the BJP-led Haryana Government. The extension will be effective from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026.

It is learnt that with his extension, the hopes of four officers from the 1990 batch, Sudhir Rajpal, Sumita Misra, Anand Mohan Sharan and Raja Shekhar Vundru, and five officers from the 1991 batch, Vineet Garg, Anil Malik, G Anupama, A K Singh and Abhilaksh Likhi, who were in contention for the coveted post, have been dashed.

Sources said that as per the gradation list of Haryana IAS officers, Sudhir Rajpal of the 1990 batch is the senior-most as per inter-se seniority, followed by Sumita Misra, Anurag Rastogi, Anand Mohan Sharan and Raja Sekhar Vundru. However, Rastogi got the benefit of a “seniority-related dispute” among the 1990 batch officers.

Earlier, certain 1990 batch officers had moved an application against their fellow batchmates Rajpal and Misra, as they had originally been allocated non-Haryana cadres and later joined the Haryana cadre. However, Rajpal and Misra are still at number one and two in the gradation list, as there has been no decision yet on the petition against them. Rastogi currently holds the third position in the gradation list of Haryana IAS officers.