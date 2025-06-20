Declined President Trump’s invitation to visit US as I wanted to come to Lord Jagannath’s land: PM Modi

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he declined US President Donald Trump’s invitation for a luncheon with him in Washington DC because he had to return to Odisha, the sacred land of Lord Jagannath.
Addressing a massive gathering in Bhubaneswar, marking the first anniversary of the Mohan Charan Majhi-led BJP government in the state, the Prime Minister said he got a call from Trump while he was in Canada for the G7 summit.
“Just two days ago, I was in Canada attending the G7 Summit when I received a call from President Trump, who kindly invited me to visit Washington. While I expressed my gratitude for his thoughtful invitation, I explained that I needed to return to the sacred land of Mahaprabhu. With due respect, I graciously declined his offer,” Modi said.
Modi made this disclosure in public for the first time after returning from his three-nation tour. The PM had a 35-minute phone call with the US President on Tuesday. During the conversation, Modi made it clear that India has never accepted -- and never will -- third-party mediation on the Kashmir issue. Trump had earlier taken credit for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.
In his speech, Modi also said the BJP government has taken firm and decisive action against those involved in violence and has prioritised the development of tribal regions. As a result, Naxal-related violence has now been confined to just 20 districts.
“With the current pace of efforts to combat this issue, the tribal community is on the path to being completely free from the grip of Naxalism. Naxalism will be eliminated, it's Modi's guarantee,” he said to thunderous applause in Bhubaneswar.
In several states across the country, the BJP governments ushered in not just change in leadership but also brought a new era of social and economic transformation, he said.
“A decade ago, Assam faced significant challenges, including instability, separatist movements, and widespread violence. However, today, the state is firmly on the path to development. Decades of terrorist activities have come to an end, marking a strong step towards progress and stability,” the PM said.