Four children killed in lightning strike in Uttar Pradesh

KAUSHAMBI: Four children were killed and several others injured in two separate lightning strikes in the district on Friday, police said.

In the first incident, four children were out grazing goats in the Sarai Akil area when lightning struck. Family members rushed them to a nearby private hospital, where two of the children — Satish (13) and Mani (13) — were declared dead. The other two were given first aid.

The second incident took place in Tara Ka Pura village, where a group of children had taken out buffaloes for grazing. Lightning struck them too, killing Govind (15) on the spot. Another child, Rupa Devi (12), died during treatment at the district hospital.

A third child, Mohit (10), is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sarai Akil, officials said.