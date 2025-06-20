'Heavy rain of lies': RJD supremo Lalu slams PM Modi's Bihar remarks, posts AI video of PM, Nitish under broken bridge

PATNA: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the RJD-Congress alliance and blamed them for the deplorable condition of Bihar, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad hit back at the former, saying that people should remain alert over a “heavy rain of lies, false promises and illusions.”
In a post on X, Lalu Prasad shared a video clip of PM Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and wrote, “Weather warning in the interest of Bihar. Today, there is a heavy rain of lies, false promises and illusions in Bihar; hailstones of false and tempting promises are also falling along with thunder, be careful.”
The video shared by the RJD leader showed an elderly man sitting in a rural area under an umbrella and conveying a message that he is seeking shelter from a “flood of promises.” It also showed a young man holding an umbrella and singing amid thunderstorms, signifying the vulnerability of people to a “hail of promises.”
The video, made with the help of AI, also showed PM Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar dancing under a broken bridge, signifying infrastructural breakdown and corruption under the NDA regime.
Earlier, Lalu’s younger son and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav also hit back at PM Modi and Nitish Kumar, accusing them of not being mass leaders. Referring to the Prime Minister’s rally in Siwan, Tejashwi said that people were forced to attend the event and that government machinery was misused to pull the crowd.
“Public funds were misutilised for the rally. Officials were deployed for the purpose,” he said, adding that even after that, the attendance of the crowd was poor. He claimed that lakhs of people would gather if “Lalu Ji simply stands by the roadside.”