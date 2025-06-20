'Heavy rain of lies': RJD supremo Lalu slams PM Modi's Bihar remarks, posts AI video of PM, Nitish under broken bridge

PATNA: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the RJD-Congress alliance and blamed them for the deplorable condition of Bihar, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad hit back at the former, saying that people should remain alert over a “heavy rain of lies, false promises and illusions.”

In a post on X, Lalu Prasad shared a video clip of PM Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and wrote, “Weather warning in the interest of Bihar. Today, there is a heavy rain of lies, false promises and illusions in Bihar; hailstones of false and tempting promises are also falling along with thunder, be careful.”

The video shared by the RJD leader showed an elderly man sitting in a rural area under an umbrella and conveying a message that he is seeking shelter from a “flood of promises.” It also showed a young man holding an umbrella and singing amid thunderstorms, signifying the vulnerability of people to a “hail of promises.”