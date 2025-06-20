Indian student dies in Canada, cause of death unclear

An Indian student enrolled at the University of Calgary in Canada has died under unclear circumstances, the Consulate General of India in Vancouver said on Thursday.

The student, identified as Tanya Tyagi, had travelled to Canada for higher studies. The Consulate issued a statement expressing condolences and assured support to the family.

“We are saddened by the sudden demise of Ms. Tanya Tyagi, an Indian student at University of Calgary,” the Consulate posted on X.