India’s Defence Secretary calls it ‘an embarrassment’ as Pak Army chief meets Trump, PM Sharif sidelined

NEW DELHI: Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has said that it is an embarrassment for Pakistan that its Army Chief Amir Munir was invited for a meeting with US President Donald Trump and that the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was "nowhere to be seen" and that this also indicates "where the sort of power relationship lies" in Pakistan.

In an interview with ANI, the Defence Secretary said that Pakistan PM not being invited is a "very strange thing" for the country.

"I don't have any great opinion on this, but it's surprising. It must be an embarrassment to any country that the military chief gets invited and the prime minister is nowhere to be seen. It's a very strange thing," Singh said without taking any names while responding to a query about Asim Munir's meeting with the US President on Wednesday.