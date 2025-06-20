Infant, toddler among four of family killed in wall collapse in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district

DEHRADUN: Four members of a family, including two children, were killed in their sleep after a residential wall collapsed early Saturday in Gujjar Basti, Mora Tok, a remote hamlet in Uttarkashi district’s Oddata Revenue Village.
According to preliminary reports from State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) sources, the incident occurred around 2 am on Friday night when the wall of Ghulam Hussain’s house suddenly collapsed, burying the sleeping family under heavy debris and leaving no chance of escape.
The deceased have been identified as Ghulam Hussain (26), his wife Rukma Khatoon (23), their three-year-old son Abid, and ten-month-old daughter Salma. The loss of such young lives has deepened the grief in the close-knit community.
Upon receiving the news, teams from the revenue department, SDRF, and local police rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. However, all four family members had already succumbed to their injuries by the time help arrived.
Rescue personnel faced significant challenges given the darkness and the nature of the collapse in the mountainous terrain. Confirming the incident, Tehsildar Mori, Jabbar Singh Aswal, said, "Relief and rescue operations were initiated immediately upon notification, but unfortunately, all four members could not be saved."
Further elaborating on the ongoing investigation, he added, "The preliminary cause of the wall collapse is not yet clear. However, recent heavy rainfall experienced in the region and the condition of the house are being considered as potential reasons."
A detailed investigation into the matter is being conducted by the administration to ascertain the exact cause and to prevent any such future occurrences.