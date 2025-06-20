Infant, toddler among four of family killed in wall collapse in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district

DEHRADUN: Four members of a family, including two children, were killed in their sleep after a residential wall collapsed early Saturday in Gujjar Basti, Mora Tok, a remote hamlet in Uttarkashi district’s Oddata Revenue Village.

According to preliminary reports from State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) sources, the incident occurred around 2 am on Friday night when the wall of Ghulam Hussain’s house suddenly collapsed, burying the sleeping family under heavy debris and leaving no chance of escape.

The deceased have been identified as Ghulam Hussain (26), his wife Rukma Khatoon (23), their three-year-old son Abid, and ten-month-old daughter Salma. The loss of such young lives has deepened the grief in the close-knit community.

Upon receiving the news, teams from the revenue department, SDRF, and local police rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. However, all four family members had already succumbed to their injuries by the time help arrived.