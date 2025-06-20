MoD review of Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020

NEW DELHI: The Defence Ministry has initiated a comprehensive review of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 to align it with existing policies and initiatives of the government.

The ministry on Thursday said that a committee headed by the Director General (Acquisition) has been constituted to carry out extensive deliberations with all stakeholders.

Dipti Mohil Chawla is Additional Secretary and DG (Acquisition). “The ministry has also appointed former IAS officer Apurva Chandra (1980 batch), who has previously served as DG (Acquisition), as the Principal Advisor to the committee,” a statement said.

The panel has already begun consultations and invited suggestions from stakeholders by July 5.

The aim of the review is to meet the “operational requirements and modernisation of the armed forces” in a timely manner to ensure national security, according to the defence ministry.