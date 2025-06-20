Nine killed in wedding return trip as car collides with trailer on Jharkhand-Bengal border

RANCHI: Nine people died in a road accident on the Jharkhand–West Bengal border while returning from a wedding procession in Purulia, West Bengal.

The incident took place on Friday morning when the car carrying them met with a horrific accident. Officer-in-charge of Neemdih police station, Santan Tiwari, confirmed the deaths of all nine occupants.

According to Tiwari, nine people travelling in a Mahindra Bolero died in a crash at Namshol under the Balrampur police station area of West Bengal, which borders the Chandil subdivision of Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan district. All the deceased were returning from Tilaitan village (Neemdih) after attending a wedding procession.

Eyewitnesses said that as soon as the car carrying the wedding guests reached Namshol on the Chandil–Purulia National Highway, a speeding trailer coming from the opposite direction rammed into it head-on.

“The collision was so severe that the car was shattered, killing eight people on the spot. One critically injured person was rushed to hospital but later succumbed to injuries,” said an eyewitness on condition of anonymity.