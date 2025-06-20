PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 5,900 crore in Bihar's Siwan

SIWAN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched 28 development projects worth more than Rs 5,900 crore in Bihar's Siwan district.

Modi inaugurated the new Vaishali Deoria railway line project, built at a cost of over Rs 400 crore, and flagged off a new train service on this route.

Additionally, in a major boost to connectivity in north Bihar, Modi also flagged off the Vande Bharat Express between Patliputra (Patna) and Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) via Muzaffarpur and Bettiah.

Further promoting the 'Make in India, Make for the World' initiative, Modi flagged off a state-of-the-art locomotive built at Marhowra plant for export to the Republic of Guinea.

The locomotive is equipped with high-horsepower engines, advanced AC propulsion systems, microprocessor-based controls, ergonomic cab designs, and regenerative braking.

In line with his commitment to conservation and rejuvenation of the Ganga, the PM inaugurated six Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) under the Namami Gange project, worth over Rs 1,800 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone for additional water supply, sanitation and STP projects across Bihar, totaling Rs 3,000 crore.