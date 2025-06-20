Power supply to Uttarakhand’s remote border villages and ITBP posts for first time since Independence

The work plan focuses on reaching these highly inaccessible and strategically crucial areas adjacent to the India-China border, marking a new chapter of development and connectivity for Uttarakhand’s frontier regions.

The tendering process has been completed for projects to provide grid-based electricity supply to the 43 ITBP outposts and 882 homes across eight border villages identified under the Vibrant Village Programme. These key locations are spread across the Pithoragarh, Uttarkashi, and Chamoli districts.

Under the Vibrant Village Programme, Purali village in Uttarkashi district, along with Nabi, Kutti, Gunji, Garbyang, Shila, Baling, and Tidang villages in Pithoragarh, have been selected for grid connectivity to 882 homes in total. Survey work is currently underway, including technical assessments, line route determination, pole placement, transformer planning, and other essential preparatory tasks.

UPCL Managing Director Anil Kumar stated, “Under the guidance of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, both these schemes are extremely crucial from the perspective of national security and rural empowerment.” He added that despite the challenging weather conditions and limited accessibility in these mountainous regions, UPCL’s regional teams are working on a war footing to achieve these targets