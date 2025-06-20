Power supply to Uttarakhand’s remote border villages and ITBP posts for first time since Independence

DEHRADUN: A historic initiative is underway to bring electricity to 882 homes across eight border villages in Uttarakhand, illuminating these remote areas for the first time since India’s independence. Additionally, 43 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) outposts, strategically positioned along the India-China border, are also set to be electrified.
This monumental effort is being led by Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) under the Central Government’s ‘Vibrant Village Programme’ and ‘Border Out Post Scheme’. These schemes aim to develop and strengthen infrastructure in India’s frontier regions.
“This is a truly transformative moment for our border communities and a significant boost to our national security infrastructure,” stated Rajesh Sharma, Chief Engineer, UPCL (Projects). “Bringing electricity to these extremely rugged and strategically vital areas, many of which have remained in darkness for over seven decades, presents unique challenges. However, we have meticulously prepared a comprehensive work plan to ensure power reaches every one of these 882 households and 43 ITBP outposts, enhancing the quality of life for residents and strengthening the operational capabilities of our brave jawans.”
The work plan focuses on reaching these highly inaccessible and strategically crucial areas adjacent to the India-China border, marking a new chapter of development and connectivity for Uttarakhand’s frontier regions.
The tendering process has been completed for projects to provide grid-based electricity supply to the 43 ITBP outposts and 882 homes across eight border villages identified under the Vibrant Village Programme. These key locations are spread across the Pithoragarh, Uttarkashi, and Chamoli districts.
Under the Vibrant Village Programme, Purali village in Uttarkashi district, along with Nabi, Kutti, Gunji, Garbyang, Shila, Baling, and Tidang villages in Pithoragarh, have been selected for grid connectivity to 882 homes in total. Survey work is currently underway, including technical assessments, line route determination, pole placement, transformer planning, and other essential preparatory tasks.
UPCL Managing Director Anil Kumar stated, “Under the guidance of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, both these schemes are extremely crucial from the perspective of national security and rural empowerment.” He added that despite the challenging weather conditions and limited accessibility in these mountainous regions, UPCL’s regional teams are working on a war footing to achieve these targets