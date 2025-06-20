Pregnant woman carried in a sling in Gujarat's Chhota Udepur, exposes crumbling claims of 'Vikas'

The video that surfaced on June 20 is a repeat of what has become a tragic routine in the area: critical patients being hoisted like loads, carried across muddy stretches to reach an ambulance waiting on the main road.

Villagers reveal that even top officials, including the Collector and the Taluka Development Officer (TDO), have been stuck in the same area due to the pathetic road conditions.

Yet, nothing changed. “Pregnant women and the critically ill are regularly carried in this dangerous way,” a local resident said. “Sometimes, people don’t survive the delay," he added.

Locals claim that despite multiple representations, the cries of these tribal communities remain unheard.

The incident recalls an earlier tragedy from October 2024, when a woman in labor from Turkheda village died after being carried in a sling due to the absence of roads.

The horrifying event led the Gujarat High Court to order the construction of roads in such regions. However, the ground reality remains unchanged, even after multiple months.

The continuing string of similar incidents indicate not only administrative apathy but also a blatant disregard for the judiciary’s orders.

Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi launched a fierce attack on the BJP-led state government, saying, “This is an incident that once again shames Gujarat due to the indifferent rulers. The government keeps blowing its trumpet of development and health services, but the reality is that even jeeps of Collectors have been trapped in these muddy patches.”