Punjab government unveils 14-point action plan to tackle groundwater crisis; boost canal water use

CHANDIGARH: In a first, the Punjab government on Friday approved a 14-point action plan under its Integrated State Water Plan to preserve and replenish groundwater, as the state faces an annual average water table decline of 0.7 metre.

Chairing a meeting of the Water Resources Department regarding the Integrated State Water Plan, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the plan has been meticulously prepared by the department in consultation with all relevant government departments.

He said the situation is already alarming, with 115 out of 153 blocks in the state categorised as over-exploited in terms of groundwater extraction. The plan, he said, focuses on conserving groundwater and increasing the use of canal water for various purposes. This will be achieved by reducing groundwater demand, lowering agricultural water usage, improving irrigation techniques, and replenishing and artificially augmenting groundwater.

Mann added that efforts will also focus on identifying sustainable water sources, exploring deep aquifers, and promoting the use of surface water. He noted that the government has already restored 17,000 water courses covering approximately 6,300 km, which had been abandoned for 30 to 40 years. Additionally, 79 canals spanning 545 km have also been restored.

Mann approved a 14-point action plan that includes an effective irrigation strategy to ensure optimal water use in fields. The plan aims to bring around 15,79,379 hectares under water-efficient techniques such as drip and sprinkler irrigation, moving away from conventional methods to reduce net water demand and increase efficiency.