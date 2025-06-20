Rare brown bear family spotted in Nelong stretch for first time, thrills wildlife enthusiasts

DEHRADUN: A rare sighting of a Himalayan brown bear, reportedly with its family, in the Nelong and Jadung Valleys has sparked excitement within Gangotri National Park.
This significant event, the first observation by park staff in the Dumka area nestled between Nelang and Bhairon Ghati, is hailed as a positive indicator for the park's fragile Himalayan ecosystem and a potential expansion of their range.
Forest Department sources indicate areas bordering China, including Gomukh, Tapovan, Kedartal, Nelang, and Jadung, are crucial rare wildlife habitats in Gangotri National Park. These high-altitude regions host elusive species such as snow leopards, brown bears, bharal (blue sheep), and red foxes.
While snow leopards and bharal are frequently seen near Gangotri, Harsil, and Bhairon Ghati, brown bears typically prefer altitudes above 3,000 meters.
Previously, park staff recorded six brown bears in Gomukh and three in Kedartal.
However, the recent discovery during a routine patrol by park employees at Dumka marks the first observation of a brown bear in the stretch between Nelang and Bhairon Ghati.
Forest Ranger Rajveer Rawat shed light on the significance of the sighting, stating, "While brown bears have been seen multiple times in Gomukh and Kedartal, their appearance towards Nelang and Jadung is a remarkable event after many years."
The sightings have renewed focus on these elusive Himalayan giants. Ranganath Pandey, former Deputy Director of Gangotri National Park and a Wildlife Management gold medalist by WII, offered insights into their presence and survival.
"Uttarakhand is a fortunate state," Pandey said in a conversation with The New Indian Express.
"Of the four types of bears found globally, three inhabit Uttarakhand. The brown bear, specifically, is typically found at altitudes above 2,800 meters, predominantly in snow-clad regions and alpine meadows."
He elaborated on their adaptability: "Being omnivorous, they consume roots, nuts, berries, fish, and even small animals. This diverse diet significantly enhances their survival range."
Pandey, highlighting conservation concerns, pointed out, "Changes and shrinking patterns in snow cover have directly impacted these bears' habitat, leading to a decline in their population and their classification as an endangered species."
He emphasised the critical needs for all wild animals: "Three crucial factors – food, shelter, and water – are paramount for brown bears, not only for their own survival but also for successful breeding and protecting their young from predators."
"According to reported data, both Gangotri National Park and Govind Wildlife Sanctuary boast a 100 per cent confirmed presence of brown bears, validated through direct sightings and camera traps," Pandey affirmed.
He also sought to dispel common misconceptions: "An adult brown bear can weigh up to 900 kilograms, but it generally does not engage in conflict with humans, nor does it pose a direct threat to them."