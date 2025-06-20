Rare brown bear family spotted in Nelong stretch for first time, thrills wildlife enthusiasts

DEHRADUN: A rare sighting of a Himalayan brown bear, reportedly with its family, in the Nelong and Jadung Valleys has sparked excitement within Gangotri National Park.

This significant event, the first observation by park staff in the Dumka area nestled between Nelang and Bhairon Ghati, is hailed as a positive indicator for the park's fragile Himalayan ecosystem and a potential expansion of their range.

Forest Department sources indicate areas bordering China, including Gomukh, Tapovan, Kedartal, Nelang, and Jadung, are crucial rare wildlife habitats in Gangotri National Park. These high-altitude regions host elusive species such as snow leopards, brown bears, bharal (blue sheep), and red foxes.

While snow leopards and bharal are frequently seen near Gangotri, Harsil, and Bhairon Ghati, brown bears typically prefer altitudes above 3,000 meters.

Previously, park staff recorded six brown bears in Gomukh and three in Kedartal.

However, the recent discovery during a routine patrol by park employees at Dumka marks the first observation of a brown bear in the stretch between Nelang and Bhairon Ghati.

Forest Ranger Rajveer Rawat shed light on the significance of the sighting, stating, "While brown bears have been seen multiple times in Gomukh and Kedartal, their appearance towards Nelang and Jadung is a remarkable event after many years."