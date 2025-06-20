Several international, domestic Air India flights cancelled due to operational reasons

NEW DELHI: Air India on Friday announced the cancellation of several international and domestic flights due to maintenance and operational reasons, ANI reported.

Affected flights include services between Dubai, Chennai, Delhi, Melbourne, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

As per the statement from Air India, "Air India's international flights AI906 from Dubai to Chennai; AI308 from Delhi to Melbourne; AI309 from Melbourne to Delhi; AI2204 from Dubai to Hyderabad and domestic flights AI874 from Pune to Delhi; AI456 from Ahmedabad to Delhi; AI-2872 from Hyderabad to Mumbai and AI571 from Chennai to Mumbai have been cancelled due to enhanced maintenance and operational reasons."

The airline has offered full refunds or free rescheduling and is helping passengers with alternate travel plans.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers. Our colleagues on the ground are making alternative arrangements for them to fly to their respective destinations at the earliest. Full refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling has been offered to passengers," the statement reads.

The airline has advised passengers to check their flight status on its website or call the customer care numbers for updates.

"Due to the continuing enhanced checks on our aircraft, airspace restrictions and inclement weather, we anticipate some disruptions which will be duly communicated to passengers. Passengers are requested to check the status of their flights here http://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html or call our customer centre on 011 69329333, 011 69329999 or visit our website http://airindia.com," the statement further reads.