Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar detained twice in a day; BJP slams 'repressive' Mamata government

KOLKATA: Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar on Friday alleged that he was obstructed by the police twice in a row on the same day.

Dr Majumdar accused Kolkata Police of resisting BJP’s attempts to observe ‘Pashchimbanga Divas’ by trying to stop a two-wheeler rally led by him from reaching Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's residence on Elgin Road in south Kolkata.

Later, he was stopped again while on his way to meet a doctor at the latter's residence in the Bhowanipur area. When the doctor, identified as Rajat Subhra Banerjee, went down the road to meet the Union Minister, he was also picked up in a police car. Both were detained and taken to Lalbazar, the Kolkata Police headquarters.

Protesting “the repressive behaviour of the autocratic Mamata Banerjee Government”, the state BJP has called for blockades, demonstrations, and movements in every district centre today and tomorrow.

Notably, Dr Rajat Subhra Banerjee had last year asked a few questions to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during an interaction at Kellogg College in London regarding the present situation in West Bengal. According to political observers, the incident had put the state government in an awkward position.