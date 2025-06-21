Ahead of assembly polls, Bihar government hikes social security pension to Rs 1100 per month

PATNA: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on June 21 made a significant announcement for the old age, differently abled individuals and widowed women under the social security scheme of the State government.
From July 1, the beneficiaries will get a monthly pension of Rs1100 instead of Rs 400. The announcement assumed significance in the wake of the upcoming assembly elections due in October-November this year.
Under the scheme, 1,09,69,255 people will benefit from the hiked pension amount from next month. The decision is being seen as a move to strengthen women voters who are traditionally associated with the NDA.
“I am pleased to inform you that under the social security pension scheme, all aged people, differently abled individuals and widowed women will receive a pension of Rs 1100 per month instead of Rs 400,” CM Nitish said in a post on X.
He said that the government will ensure that the pension amount is credited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries by the 10th of every month.
Explaining reasons for hike in monthly pension, Nitish wrote on X, “The elderly are a precious part of society and ensuring their dignified living is our top priority. The State government will continue to make efforts in this direction.”
This is in contrary to the earlier announcement of RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav to pay Rs 1500 as pension to old-aged people, physically challenged individuals and widowed women if RJD was voted to power.
He had said that the amount paid by the State government was too meagre to meet the day-to-day expenses and had promised to increase it from the existing Rs 400 to Rs 1500 per month.
Tejashwi’s announcement was seen as a major poll plank to woo voters.
Reacting to Nitish’s announcement to hike the monthly pension, Tejashwi said that the RJD forced the government to increase the amount.
“The Bihar government led by Nitish Kumar is merely coping our poll promises,” he asserted.
To drive home his point, he said that he had promised to give 5 lakh government jobs during his tenure as deputy chief minister and he fulfilled the promise made to people.
Later, Nitish Kumar tried to claim credit for the appointment and said that the appointments were made on his initiative. “The fact is that Nitish used to mock us earlier by asking where the funds would come to pay the salaries if five lakh vacant posts were filled. But we proved during the 17-month grand alliance government that it was possible to accomplish the task,” he remarked.
In March this year, Tejashwi, who has been appointed as the convenor of the coordination committee of the Opposition INDIA bloc ahead of the much hyped Bihar assembly elections, had also announced to pay Rs 2,500 to people under the Mai-Bahin Samman Yojna.
In addition, the RJD leader had promised to provide an LPG cylinder for Rs.. 500 and 200 units of electricity free.
While Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) is a part of the BJP-led NDA, RJD and Congress are part of the Opposition INDIA bloc.
With elections barely four to five months away, every political party in the State is making promises to woo the voters.