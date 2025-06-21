Ahead of assembly polls, Bihar government hikes social security pension to Rs 1100 per month

PATNA: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on June 21 made a significant announcement for the old age, differently abled individuals and widowed women under the social security scheme of the State government.

From July 1, the beneficiaries will get a monthly pension of Rs1100 instead of Rs 400. The announcement assumed significance in the wake of the upcoming assembly elections due in October-November this year.

Under the scheme, 1,09,69,255 people will benefit from the hiked pension amount from next month. The decision is being seen as a move to strengthen women voters who are traditionally associated with the NDA.

“I am pleased to inform you that under the social security pension scheme, all aged people, differently abled individuals and widowed women will receive a pension of Rs 1100 per month instead of Rs 400,” CM Nitish said in a post on X.

He said that the government will ensure that the pension amount is credited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries by the 10th of every month.

Explaining reasons for hike in monthly pension, Nitish wrote on X, “The elderly are a precious part of society and ensuring their dignified living is our top priority. The State government will continue to make efforts in this direction.”