Chhattisgarh’s first govt-led cold chain and irradiation facility to boost tribal incomes in Dantewada

RAIPUR: In a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at enhancing tribal incomes and reducing post-harvest losses, Dantewada district in southern Chhattisgarh is establishing an integrated cold chain and multi-product food irradiation facility at Patarras village.

This cutting-edge infrastructure, the first government-led facility of its kind in India under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY) is poised to transform how forest and horticultural produce is stored, processed, and marketed in the Bastar region.

Dantewada and the surrounding districts are rich in Minor Forest Produce (MFP) such as tamarind, mahua, wild mango, millets, and indigenous spices. However, due to the absence of proper storage, preservation processes, and value addition infrastructure, an estimated 10–20 per cent of these produce are lost or perish each year.

To address these critical issues, land acquisition for the project has been completed, and an agreement has been signed with the Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology to implement irradiation technology. The facility is now on track to become operational.

This comprehensive facility integrates cold storage, gamma irradiation, processing, and logistics infrastructure to extend the shelf life of produce, reduce spoilage, and significantly improve marketability.