Cold chain and irradiation facility in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada to boost tribal earnings

RAIPUR: In a first-of-its-kind initiative carrying prospects to augment tribal incomes and reduce post-harvest losses, the Dantewada district administration in south Chhattisgarh is establishing an integrated cold chain and multi-product food irradiation facility at Patarras village.

The cutting-edge infrastructure first government-led facility of its kind in India under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY) —is going a long way to transform how forest and horticultural produce is stored, processed, and marketed in the Bastar region.

Dantewada and surrounding districts are home to abundant Minor Forest Produce (MFP) such as tamarind, mahua, wild mango, millets, and indigenous spices, among others.

The sorry state of affairs remains that 10-20 per cent of these produce are either perished or lost annually due to the lack of proper storage to reduce the risk of spoilage, preservation process and value addition infrastructure.

An effective solution has now been followed to minimise such losses. The land acquisition has been completed, and an agreement has been signed with the Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology for irradiation technology. The facility is scheduled to become operational in the district.

The new beneficial facility addresses the critical need by combining cold storage, gamma irradiation, processing, and logistics infrastructure to extend shelf life, reduce spoilage, and improve the marketability of local products.

The Dantewada administration has already identified markets for the locals in Raipur, Visakhapatnam and other key locations.

“This is the first such government-led initiative in the country under PMKSY. The service or convenience is not just an infrastructure project -- it’s a game-changer for tribal livelihoods. It will help our forest produce collectors and farmers get better prices, reduce wastage, and participate in larger markets. Over time, it will energise the rural economy of Bastar and create a value chain that truly belongs to the people here,” Kunal Dudawat, Dantewada Collector, told TNIE.

By reducing losses and enhancing profitability, it will increase incomes for tribal producers and create scope of local employment across the supply chain.

The entire project is funded by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries and the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) in Dantewada. The government stated that keeping value addition within the region will ensure that more income stays with the Bastar tribal communicates who produce it.

The initiative is also aligned with regional development strategies to minimise left-wing extremism by expanding access to sustainable livelihoods.