Govt to set up Centre of Excellence to mitigate man-animal conflict: Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav on Friday proposed the establishment of a Centre of Excellence dedicated to human-wildlife conflict management. The aim is to mitigate these conflicts and ensure a balance between wildlife and communities that depend on forest resources.
Yadav stated, “We should find amicable solutions through advanced technologies, including AI, for the management of human-wildlife conflict and the establishment of a Centre of Excellence at Wildlife Institute of India-Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History WII-SACON.”
Yadav underlined the need for periodic awareness campaigns to sensitise, guide, and advise the general public on human-wildlife conflict.
To address human-wildlife conflict, the ministry issued an advisory in February 2021, followed by guidelines to states and Union Territories in June 2022. The advisory recommends coordinated interdepartmental action, identification of conflict hotspots, adherence to Standard Operating Procedures, and establishment of rapid response teams.
Besides, a committee at the state and district levels was formed to expedite review of the demand for compensation or relief to aggrieved parties.
According to Ministry data presented in the Rajya Sabha, 74 people died due to tiger attacks in 2024, 86 in 2023, and 111 in 2022. In 2024, Maharashtra contributed 57% of all deaths, followed by Uttar Pradesh, which was the worst affected by tiger and human conflict. Maharashtra has traditionally been a centre of human-tiger conflict in the country.
In the case of human-elephant conflict, in 2023-24, the country registered 628 human deaths due to elephant attacks. Odisha contributed 154, followed by West Bengal (99), Jharkhand (87), and Assam (74).
The Union minister also released Gharial (Gavialis gangeticus) hatchlings in Kartniaghat (UP). “We are extending a renewed impetus to Gharial conservation in its historical distribution river system by both in situ and ex-situ conservation,” said Yadav.
The Gharial conservation project also aims to conserve aquatic ecosystems and river rejuvenation.
‘Need for sensitisation'
Yadav underlined the need for periodic awareness campaigns to sensitise public to avert conflict
A Feb 2021 advisory recommends coordinated govt action, hotspot identification, adherence to SOPs, & seeting up rapid response teams.
State, district-level panels to expedite review of demands for compensation to aggrieved parties