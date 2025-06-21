India assures evacuation of 16 stranded Nepali nationals from Iran

KATHMANDU: India on Saturday assured Nepal that it will evacuate its nationals currently stranded in Iran amid its conflict with Israel.

According to a statement by Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba’s secretariat, she requested the Indian government to rescue 16 Nepalese nationals who were stranded in Iran.

Foreign Minister Deuba requested the Indian government, through Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava, to include the Nepali nationals in Iran during the evacuation of Indians from Iran.

Deuba took to X to thank External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for India’s swift assistance.

“Thank you @DrSJaishankar for India's swift assistance in helping to evacuate Nepali nationals from Iran. India's support in Nepal's evacuation efforts is a reflection of the strength of Nepal-India ties,” Deuba wrote.