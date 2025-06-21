Indus water pact with Pakistan ‘will never be restored’, says Amit Shah

India has made it clear that it will not reinstate the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, which was suspended following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, which killed several civilians, including tourists, was backed by Pakistan-based groups, though Pakistan has denied any involvement.

In an interview published Saturday in the Times of India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah ruled out any possibility of resuming the 1960 treaty, terming it unfair to India.

“It will never be restored,” Shah said. “We will take the water that was flowing to Pakistan to Rajasthan by constructing a canal. Pakistan will be starved of water that it has been getting unjustifiably.”

The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank, allocated the three western rivers (Indus, Jhelum and Chenab) to Pakistan and the three eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas and Sutlej) to India. It also provided for cooperative arrangements on hydropower and irrigation between the two neighbours.