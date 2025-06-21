Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar reportedly part ways over Anmol Bishnoi case

CHANDIGARH: A major split appears to have occurred between notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi currently lodged in Sabarmati Jail, Gujarat and his long-time aide Goldy Brar, who is believed to be operating from the United States. A purported audio message, now circulating on social media, indicates growing tensions between the two over the handling of a case involving Bishnoi’s younger brother, Anmol Bishnoi, in the US.

According to sources within Indian intelligence agencies, Bishnoi became upset with both Brar and Azerbaijan-based gangster Rohit Godara for allegedly mishandling Anmol's legal situation. This friction reportedly led to a complete severance of ties between Bishnoi and Brar.

The audio message, allegedly featuring Brar and Godara, claims responsibility for a recent attack on Ashish Gupta, a real estate businessman from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. The speaker believed to be Brar denies any current affiliation with Anmol and justifies the attack on Gupta. “We no longer have any association with Anmol Bishnoi, and we have made this clear to all our brothers. He was not to be killed, only taught a lesson which is why he was shot in the leg. If he has understood, good. If not, next time he will be shot in the head,” the speaker says.