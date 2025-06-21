Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar reportedly part ways over Anmol Bishnoi case

CHANDIGARH: A major split appears to have occurred between notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi currently lodged in Sabarmati Jail, Gujarat and his long-time aide Goldy Brar, who is believed to be operating from the United States. A purported audio message, now circulating on social media, indicates growing tensions between the two over the handling of a case involving Bishnoi’s younger brother, Anmol Bishnoi, in the US.
According to sources within Indian intelligence agencies, Bishnoi became upset with both Brar and Azerbaijan-based gangster Rohit Godara for allegedly mishandling Anmol's legal situation. This friction reportedly led to a complete severance of ties between Bishnoi and Brar.
The audio message, allegedly featuring Brar and Godara, claims responsibility for a recent attack on Ashish Gupta, a real estate businessman from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. The speaker believed to be Brar denies any current affiliation with Anmol and justifies the attack on Gupta. “We no longer have any association with Anmol Bishnoi, and we have made this clear to all our brothers. He was not to be killed, only taught a lesson which is why he was shot in the leg. If he has understood, good. If not, next time he will be shot in the head,” the speaker says.
Brar and Godara have publicly denied a social media post that credited the Gupta assault to Anmol Bishnoi. Anmol remains wanted in connection with several high-profile crimes, including the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, a firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence, and the alleged killing of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.
Anmol was reportedly arrested by US immigration authorities in November last year for allegedly using fake documents. While he eventually secured bail, sources claim Brar and Godara distanced themselves from him and refused to assist with the bail bond. As a result, Anmol is now said to be wearing a GPS tracker.
“It is 100 percent Goldy Brar’s voice,” confirmed an intelligence official on condition of anonymity. “It suits law enforcement if they’ve parted ways. No matter how close gangsters are, they eventually fall out.”
The officer added that Brar, believed to be increasingly ambitious due to his growing ties with international criminal cartels, might be seeking to consolidate power independently. “Brar’s operating freely abroad, while Lawrence’s influence is constrained due to his incarceration,” he noted.
In the more than two-and-a-half-minute message, the speaker claiming to be Brar also denies allegations of seeking funding from Pakistan’s ISI and attempts to position himself as a nationalist. “Do not label anyone a patriot or traitor without basis. Whatever we have done, we’ve done openly,” he says, accusing unnamed actors of using 'Chanakya Neeti' to malign him. “Time will reveal who is truly a patriot and who is a traitor to the nation.”