Manipur tense after violence erupts in state

GUWAHATI: Tensions prevailed in parts of Manipur’s Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts on Friday, a day after a Meitei farmer was shot at and injured by an unknown armed miscreant and a Kuki woman died in crossfire.

Ningthoujam Biren, the farmer from Phubala area of Bishnupur district, was shot at while working in his paddy field along with two other farmers. Security forces launched a search operation in and around Langchingmanbi, Heichanglok and the western areas of Phubala.

“During the operation, security forces came under fire from unknown armed miscreants and the forces retaliated. One woman from Langchingmanbi village (of Churachandpur) was found dead with a bullet injury,” police said.

Bishnupur, which is a Meitei-majority district, adjoins the Kuki-majority Churachandpur.

Locals on Thursday blocked a highway in Bishnupur against the attack on the farmer and threatened to enforce a shutdown from Friday. A team of senior police officials visited Phubala on Friday and held a meeting with community leaders who expressed concerns over the farmers’ safety.