‘Match is fixed’: Rahul Gandhi accuses Election Commission of erasing evidence instead of giving answers

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of “deleting evidence” when it should be providing transparency. His remarks came after the poll body instructed its state officials to destroy CCTV, webcasting, and video footage of the election process 45 days after the results unless legally challenged in that time frame.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi criticised the EC’s move, suggesting it undermines democratic accountability.

“Voter list? Will not give machine-readable format.CCTV footage? Hidden by changing the law.Election photos and videos? Now they will be deleted in 45 days, not 1 year. The one who was supposed to provide answers – is the one deleting the evidence,” Gandhi alleged.

He further claimed, “It is clear that the match is fixed. And a fixed election is poison for democracy.” The Congress leader posted his comments in Hindi, calling the EC’s actions deeply concerning.