Northern Railways and SBI jointly hand over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the family of a deceased loco pilot from Moradabad Division

NEW DELHI: Highlighting the strength of institutional partnerships and employee welfare measures, Northern Railways and the State Bank of India (SBI) jointly handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the family of a deceased loco pilot from the Moradabad Division on Saturday.

The amount was disbursed as part of a Personal Accident Insurance (PAI) claim under SBI’s Railway Salary Package. The late loco pilot was an account holder under SBI’s Railway Salary Package-Diamond variant, which includes insurance coverage for railway personnel.

Following the unfortunate demise of the late loco pilot, SBI, in coordination with Northern Railways, ensured that the insurance claim was processed swiftly and handed over to the family without delay.

According to an official statement, the cheque was formally presented by the General Manager of Northern Railways in the presence of the General Manager of SBI Delhi Circle, senior railway officials, SBI representatives, and the family of the deceased.

"The initiative is a direct outcome of the Railway Salary Package Agreement signed between Northern Railways and SBI Delhi Circle on January 2, 2025", a railway official said.

Speaking at the event, officials from both Northern Railways and SBI emphasised their shared commitment to employee welfare and the importance of standing by families during times of loss.