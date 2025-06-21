Police detain NSUI Student Leader, Congress MLA during exam, spark political outrage in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: The President of the Rajasthan University Students' Union, Nirmal Chaudhary, and Sangaria MLA Abhimanyu Poonia were detained by the police on Saturday while appearing for a philosophy examination at the university.

According to eyewitnesses, plainclothes officers had been stationed across the campus since morning and took both leaders into custody as soon as the exam began.

The detention caused a huge stir on campus, with some students raising slogans and creating a commotion. The situation calmed down after the police left with Chaudhary.

However, DCP East Tejaswini Gautam clarified that Abhimanyu Poonia was not detained. “He voluntarily entered the police vehicle to support Nirmal Chaudhary,” she said.

Gautam stated that Chaudhary had been wanted in connection with a 2022 scuffle involving then CI Gandhinagar Nemichand and ACP Mukesh Chaudhary, which left Nemichand with a fractured hand and Mukesh Chaudhary with a head injury.